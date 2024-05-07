Senate ethics hearing to be held Tuesday for Sen. Nicole Mitchell following arrest, burglary charge

An ethics panel in the Minnesota Senate is holding a hearing on Tuesday following the arrest of Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) last month.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Mitchell is charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into her mother-in-law’s house to recover what she claims are sentimental items belonging to her late father.

The committee – made of two Republicans and two Democrats – could recommend anything from a reprimand to removal from office.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has also learned that police body camera footage will not be released this week. Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steven Todd says there’s no reason to support its release, but the officers were wearing body cameras that were activated, so the video does exist.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Check back for updates.

