Sen. Klobuchar speaks on her role in Monday’s inauguration ceremony

Despite their political differences, Senator Amy Klobuchar will play a big role in President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

In less than 24 hours, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in a ceremony watched by millions.

Klobuchar and five other lawmakers are planning the big event. She chairs the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

“While we have major differences of opinions on policy and the like, I want to make sure this works,” Klobuchar said of the ceremony.

She says she took the job on the committee a year ago and will be with Trump and Biden as they meet at the White House and travel to the inauguration.

Thousands of law enforcement and National Guard members are helping with security — something Klobuchar says she’s played a role in increasing security measures.

“One of the things I did as chair of the Rules Committee after Jan. 6 was have a major security review,” she said.

She added that since then, there’s better coordination with the Secret Service and Homeland Security.

“You can not predict every security event that may happen, as we know from the assassination attempt on the incoming president, but you have to prepare and adapt and be ready for anything,” she said. “And I know that our security forces are very prepared regardless of whether this was outdoors or indoors.”