Section of southbound US 61 closed due to a pedestrian-involved crash

Drivers in Maplewood using a portion of Highway 61 will be detoured on Monday due to an ongoing crash investigation.

According to the 511 system, southbound lanes of US 61 are temporarily closed between Beam Avenue and Highway 36 due to a crash. Although County Road C is open across Highway 61, drivers won’t be able to turn onto the southbound lanes.

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed that crash involved a pedestrian and happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Minnesota Highway 36 and US Highway 61.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian, how many vehicles were involved, or any other potential injuries.

MAPLEWOOD – Hwy 61 SB is closed at Hwy 36 due to a serious crash. Use 35E as an alternate route.

The State Patrol is investigating. No other details about the crash have been provided at this time.

