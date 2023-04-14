Section of Highway 169 to temporarily close April 14-17
All lanes of Highway 169 will close between Plymouth and Maple Grove starting late Friday night.
The closure will run from Olson Memorial Highway to I-94 in Maple Grove.
All lanes in both directions will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday, April 14, and last until 5 a.m. Monday, April 17.
To get around the closure, you can follow the posted detour route using I-394 to I-494 to I-94/I-694. You could also use Highway 100 as an alternate route.
The closure is due to construction in the area. Crews will be replacing the County Road 9 Bridge over Highway 169 along with reconstructing the interchange at Highway 169 and County Road 9/Rockford Road between New Hope and Plymouth.
For more information on the project CLICK HERE.
For a look at upcoming MnDOT construction projects CLICK HERE.