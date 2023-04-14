Section of Highway 169 to temporarily close April 14-17

All lanes of Highway 169 will close between Plymouth and Maple Grove starting late Friday night.

The closure will run from Olson Memorial Highway to I-94 in Maple Grove.

All lanes in both directions will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday, April 14, and last until 5 a.m. Monday, April 17.

To get around the closure, you can follow the posted detour route using I-394 to I-494 to I-94/I-694. You could also use Highway 100 as an alternate route.

An alternate route for drivers who usually take Highway 169 between Plymouth and Maple Grove.

The closure is due to construction in the area. Crews will be replacing the County Road 9 Bridge over Highway 169 along with reconstructing the interchange at Highway 169 and County Road 9/Rockford Road between New Hope and Plymouth.

