Portion of Highway 169 to close Monday until Fall

The Highway 169 interchange between New Hope and Plymouth will be shut down next week for updates and repairs.

On Monday, April 10, crews will begin construction at the intersection of Highway 169 and Rockford Road.

The interchange is set to be rebuilt and re-designed with new traffic signals on either side and sidewalks for better pedestrian and bicycle access to cross the bridge safely.

Rockford Road overpass and the ramp onto and off Highway 169 will be shut down until sometime this fall.

Next weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down Highway 169 between Interstates 394 and 694 starting at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The recommended detour is I-394 to I-494 to I-94/I-694.