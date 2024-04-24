Second teen charged in connection to deadly Nudieland shooting

The warrant charging a second teenager in connection to the deadly Nudieland shooting last summer in Minneapolis has now been unsealed.

A day after the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office discussed the arrest of the first suspect — Dominic James Burris, who was 17 at the time of the shooting but is now 18 — and unsealed the warrant charging him, the charges against the second suspect were made public.

Documents charging 17-year-old Cyrell Ernest Boyd with six assault-related charges and one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder — the same charges against Burris — were also unsealed on Wednesday.

Both are charged in juvenile court but Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said prosecutors are going through their typical process to determine whether or not to try to move their cases to adult court.

Thirty-five-year-old August Golden was killed in the shooting, which happened at the pop-up Nudieland concert on Aug. 11, 2023, and six others were hurt. A GoFundMe to support the victims of the shooting raised more than $211,000.

Prosecutors note that many of the concert’s attendees identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, and charging documents state that witnesses reported hearing the teens make “insensitive” comments regarding the sexual orientation of attendees before the shooting.

Court documents add that witnesses saw the teens flashing guns and, when someone commented on them, one of them responded, “we’re not going to use the gun or anything but if need-be we will.”

Afterward, when a witness told investigators that at least one of the teens had been smoking a cigarette, police sent several cigarette butts for DNA testing and got a match to Boyd’s DNA profile.