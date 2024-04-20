Search warrant reveals man who deputies were looking for before deadly Minnetonka shooting

A search warrant has revealed the identity of the man that Ramsey County deputies were trying to arrest when 28-year-old Clint Lavelle Hoyhtya shot at them, injuring two. Hoyhtya died after law enforcement returned fire.

Immanuel Ramos (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Court documents state that the incident began as an attempt to arrest Joshua Immanuel Ramos, 34, for violating a no-contact order.

He is currently in custody at Hennepin County Jail and is scheduled to have a court appearance on Monday.

As previously reported, deputies were serving the arrest warrant around 11:20 a.m. on April 10 near the intersection of East Crestwood Drive and Mayview Terrace. Deputies knocked on the door and announced themselves when Hoyhtya shot at them.

Christopher Heihn, an eight-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, had been shot and was brought to the hospital. He was released the next day.

Keith McNamara, a 23-year veteran was hit by shrapnel and was treated at the scene.

Deputies returned fire and Hoyhtya died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.