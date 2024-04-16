Other deputies involved in Minnetonka shooting identified

A week after an exchange of gunfire left two deputies hurt and a man dead in Minnetonka, officials have released the identities of those involved.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office previously identified the suspect, who died, as 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has said Deputy Christopher Heihn was the deputy who was shot and hospitalized. He was released the following day.

Now, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the other deputies involved in the April 10 incident as Tyler Jacob, an eight-year veteran, Keith McNamara, a 23-year veteran, and Steven Tomasko, a 15-year veteran. All of the deputies, including Heihn, fired their department weapons, according to the BCA.

The BCA says the deputies were with Minnetonka and South Lake Minnetonka police when they went to a home to arrest a person — not Hoyhtya — wanted for multiple felonies. However, when they knocked on the door and announced themselves, Hoyhtya started shooting.

Heihn was shot and McNamara was also struck by shrapnel and treated at the scene. Hoyhtya died at the scene after being struck by deputies’ gunfire, despite wearing a tactical vest, the BCA says.

The BCA is still investigating the incident and says it was captured on body-worn cameras.