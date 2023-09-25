Search happening Monday, Tuesday for missing Indigenous teen last seen in 2021

The 15-year-old from Bemidji was last seen in Oct. 2021.

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Bemidji nearly two years ago will be the focus of a large-scale search happening this week.

Indigenous groups and law enforcement are teaming up for a massive search effort Monday and Tuesday for Nevaeh Kingbird.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS earlier this month, the Department of Public Safety has announced it is renewing search efforts. For the first time on Monday, Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office is working to put on a large-scale search for evidence.

Bemidji police say Kingbird’s disappearance started as a runaway case in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, 2021, when she was seen leaving a party. Police add she was seen leaving a second home alone about an hour later, around 2 a.m.

The investigation intensified in Dec. 2021, when it became clear no one had been in contact with her since October.

That then led to searches and collaborations with the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Her family worries Kingbird was taken against her will. They have been searching on their own as police investigate.

“There’s times where I drive around and think of places I haven’t searched yet… it’s starting to be two years and the pain doesn’t get any better,” said Teddi Wind, Nevaeh’s mother. “I just want her name to be known everywhere until I find answers, until I bring her home. and I just want her to know how much I love her and miss her.

The search will happen Monday and Tuesday in an effort to provide answers for her family. CLICK HERE if you’d like to help with the search.

Kingbird is described as being 5-foot-4 and around 120 pounds with long, dark hair that has highlights and brown eyes. Anyone with information about her disappearance or possible whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.