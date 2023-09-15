DPS renewing search for Indigenous teen who went missing 2 years ago

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is still trying to find 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird, who went missing two years ago near Bemidji.

Nevaeh Kingbird went missing 2 years ago.



Now the MN Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives office is joining law enforcement and family to look for new clues in her case.



A search is scheduled for 9/25 and 9/26.

The DPS’ Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office is now joining law enforcement and Nevaeh’s family in the search.

Two searches have been scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26 in Bemidji, the MMIR office said.

If you’d like to volunteer to search, you can sign up here; 100-140 people are needed to search community fields each day.

Eighteen team leaders are needed to support the search groups. If you have search experience, contact the MMIR Community Planner Ana Negrete at mmiroffice.dps@state.mn.us.

If you would like to donate refreshments and supplies for the search volunteers, you can sign up here.

About Nevaeh

Nevaeh Kingbird, 15, was last seen on Oct. 22, 2021. She is American Indian and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Her hair is black with blonde highlights and she has brown eyes.

Nevaeh has a scar near her left eyebrow and another on the back of her left thigh, authorities said.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have information on Nevaeh’s disappearance, contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 800-222-8477.