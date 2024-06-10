Search for missing 4-year-old in Hopkins enters 2nd day

The search for a missing 4-year-old nonverbal, autistic boy in Hopkins has entered its second day.

Police asked volunteer searchers to meet at Hopkins Fire Department at 7 a.m. Monday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Waeys Ali Mohamed was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near Chorus Apartments off of Blake Road North and 2nd Street SE.

A big focus for the search has been the Minnehaha Creek, which is close to where the boy was last seen. Police say the current is moving swiftly right now, which is a concern. Crews have searched the creek several times but haven’t found Waeys.

Police have also said that children with autism are drawn to water and like to hunker down and hide — meaning it’s very important for the public to do their part and search their property for the boy.

Waeys is around 3.5′ tall and weighs around 40 pounds. He has short curly hair and was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with no shirt or shoes.

If you do spot the boy, police said to dial 911, but do not approach him because they don’t want him to run off.

Several police and fire departments in the area are assisting in the search. Crews are also using K-9, rescue units and a drone.