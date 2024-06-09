Hopkins police seeking the public’s help in finding missing 4-year-old

Hopkins Police Department is seeing the public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old boy.

Police say they’re searching in the area of Blake Road North and Second Street NE and asked the public to stay out of the area. On social media, the police department said it is a “very active scene” with search teams, search dogs and boats. People who live in the area are asked to check their property for the child.

The boy is Black, around 3′ tall and weighs around 40 pounds. Police say he has short curly hair and is wearing blue pajama pants.

If you have information on the child’s whereabouts, call 911.