School threats in Minnesota jumped significantly in September

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which showed a significant increase in school threats across Minnesota during the first few weeks of the 2024 school year.

BCA records showed 14 reported school threats this year, compared to just 3 for the same time period in 2023.

Becka Thompson is a teacher who has worked in several school districts for more than 20 years. She told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she is not surprised by the increase in school threats.

“Honestly, I think most teachers live their lives with complex PTSD, to be perfectly honest,” said Thompson. “I have been in schools that have gotten shot up at the door and then you’re on a lockdown that way.”

In mid-September, two St. Paul charter schools shut down classes out of an abundance of caution, and a third had extra police at school the next day.

St. Paul Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Thain told school board members he was pleased with the district’s response to the threats.

“In this time of heightened awareness of school safety, no parent, student, or school staff member should have fear about going to school. It should be a safe place for all,” said Thain.

St. Paul Police said a juvenile was arrested in connection with the threats against SPPS schools. In Becker County, investigators said a 13-year-old girl was arrested in September after making threats which closed a school in that county for one day.