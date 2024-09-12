Authorities say threats to St. Paul schools are not credible, some schools closed as a precaution

A concerning social media message posted Wednesday making threats to St. Paul schools online has been declared non-credible by law enforcement.

The post began circulation on Wednesday and indicated someone was going to commit a shooting at over 20 different St. Paul schools.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, however, law enforcement determined the threat to have no credibility, stating that similar messages targeting other school districts across the country had been made.

“We are aware of the threats. Unfortunately, these types of messages have been showing up around the country today and just this evening the focus has turned towards schools here locally,” the police department told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Our investigators have been working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Saint Paul School security. We do not believe these threats are credible at this time.”

While law enforcement said the threats don’t have merit, two schools, Hope Community Academy and Community School of Excellence, have decided to close their doors on Thursday.

A third school, Hmong Prep Academy, will be open but will have an increased police presence.

The St. Public Schools also addressed the threats, reiterating what the St. Paul Police Department had said: that the police posts had no credible threat to any school in their district.

They did give parents and students a warning that sharing or making threats on social media had real-life consequences.

“Sharing inappropriate content or threats on social media can have real-life consequences, including suspension and criminal charges,” St. Paul Public Schools wrote in a statement. “We take situations like this seriously and will follow our standard discipline procedures. Please remind your child to use social media responsibly. Please talk to your student and help us send a message about respecting their school, their teachers and all staff members and classmates.”

St. Paul Public Schools said students are often aware of similar situations before adults are and ask that parents tell their children to speak with a trusted adult when they hear similar threats. Concerns relating to St, Paul Publix Schools can also be submitted through the district’s tipline.