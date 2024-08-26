Salvation Army opening cooling centers across the Twin Cities metro

Salvation Army opening cooling centers

As dangerously hot and humid conditions blanket the Twin Cities on Monday, the Salvation Army is stepping up to keep people cool.

The nonprofit says all of its Twin Cities service centers will be available this week for those looking to escape the heat. Those centers are in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Maplewood and Brooklyn Park, and they’ll be open during normal business hours Monday-Friday. CLICK HERE for a full list of locations — in total, there are seven locations where you can escape from the climbing temperatures and get extra water bottles.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert due to excessive heat for Monday, as well as the potential for severe storms during the late night and overnight hours into Tuesday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast, which shows heat index values of 100-105 degrees during the afternoon and the early evening hours.

“I do expect a lot of people to come through,” said Capt. TJ Simmons of the Salvation Army Northern Division. “We have a food pantry.”

If you do have to be outside on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health says to watch out for possible heat exhaustion or stroke. Make sure to drink plenty of water, even if you’re not feeling thirsty.

You should look out for headaches, nausea, confusion and even irritability, as these can be signs that your body needs to cool down. If you notice these symptoms, you should get to a cooler place, drink water and when in doubt, call 911.

Other places that offer air conditioning and cooler air include libraries and shopping malls.

Keep in mind that several beaches around the metro remain closed on Monday, including both beaches at Lake Nokomis, which are closed due to blue-green algae. The algae can make both people and pets sick.

In Minneapolis, Wirth Lake Beach, Lake Hiawatha’s Beach and Bde Maka Ska’s North Beach are all closed due to high e-coli levels. Meanwhile, elsewhere in Hennepin County, the beaches at Surfside Park, Nelson Lakeside Park and Bryant Lake Park are closed due to water quality issues.

In Washington County, the swim pond at Lake Elmo Park Reserve is scheduled to close for the season on Monday.

CLICK HERE for more tips on staying cool in the heat.