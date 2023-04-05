Saints postpone home opener again, move up first pitch Thursday

The St. Paul Saints have postponed their home opener — again.

The team was initially supposed to open the home schedule on Tuesday but pushed that back to a doubleheader on Saturday, citing the recent snowfall and the rain that was in the forecast all day Tuesday.

That meant the team would officially start the home schedule on Wednesday. However, just about five hours before first pitch, the team announced that Wednesday’s game was postponed, too, citing the wind.

The club says that game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when Iowa comes back to town in June.

Fans that purchased tickets for Tuesday’s or Wednesday’s game via saintsbaseball.com or over the phone will have a voucher placed in their account equal to the amount of the tickets purchased, and that can be used toward any 2023 Saints home game, not just the makeup date.

Additionally, Thursday’s game, which was scheduled to start at 6:37 p.m., has been moved up to 3:07 p.m. to take advantage of more sunlight, the Saints say.

While the forecast calls for some windy conditions to start the day, more sunshine and decreasing winds are expected later in the day, hopefully allowing the Saints to finally play their first game at home this season.