Saint Paul College announces cannabis education program

Another school in Minnesota will be offering a cannabis education program.

On Wednesday, Saint Paul College announced it is partnering with Green Flower — a California-based organization — to offer a program that will provide certificates for cannabis cultivation, retail as well as extraction and product development.

The school will be the first community college in the state to offer a cannabis education certificate program. The online programs are nine weeks long.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in August, St. Cloud State University announced it was also partnering with Green Flower to offer certificates in cannabis health care, agriculture and horticulture, compliance and risk management as well as business.

According to Saint Paul College officials, the programs will “provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the sector” and also “equip them with the skills needed to thrive in an expanding job market.”

