Runners raise over $15K for McCoy Monarch Fund for cancer research

Over $15,000 will be going toward a cancer initiative at Hamline University thanks to a crowd of runners in St. Paul on Sunday.

150 people participated in the “Monarch Run.” The butterfly symbolizes renewal and hope for those fighting cancer and encouragement for new research on the disease.

The Monarch Fund 5K is in honor of Rene McCoy, a teacher from Shoreview, who died of pancreatic cancer. Her last wish was to get college students involved in collaborative research to find a cure — a legacy carried on by her husband, Brian.

“She would have a smile on her face to see people being healthy and having fun together,” he said. “She would be so happy.”

The fund kicked off three years ago, with friends donating over $50,000. It’s now an endowment where 100% of the money raised goes to STEM students at Hamline University in hopes of paving the way for advancements in science.

You can learn more here.