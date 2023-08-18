Rochester woman pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges

After spending more than two years denying that violent rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a Rochester woman has now pled guilty.

Victoria White, who federal prosecutors say was one of the first to enter the capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, pled guilty in Washington, D.C. this week to one count of “civil disorder and aiding and abetting.”

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop three other charges against White.

She will be sentenced in November.

Victoria White was charged in April 2021, three months after prosecutors say she helped storm the U.S. Capitol.

White backed out of a previous plea agreement earlier this year. As 5 INVESTIGATES first reported, White was accused of flaunting the terms of her release after she returned to Capitol Hill and posted pictures on social media.

White is one of several defendants from Minnesota who have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their roles in the attack on the capitol.