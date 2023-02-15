Rochester woman charged in Jan. 6 insurrection accused of violating terms of her release

A Rochester woman charged with storming the U.S. Capitol building is now accused of violating the conditions of her release after she attended congressional hearings and posed for pictures with members of Congress on Capitol Hill last week.

Victoria White faces federal charges for her involvement in the capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

She was expected to plead guilty last Friday but rejected a plea deal at the last minute.

During a court hearing in Washington D.C. federal prosecutors and the judge expressed frustration after learning White had returned to Capitol Hill and posted pictures on social media.

“It appeared she’s openly flaunting the terms of her release,” one prosecutor noted.

Victoria White(wearing the red hat) at the capitol riot in January 2021.

Those conditions stated White must stay away from Washington D.C. except scheduled court hearings, according to court records.

White’s attorneys argued last week that the conditions did not specify that she stay away from Capitol Hill.

White’s decision to reject the plea deal after traveling from Minnesota to Washington seemed to catch the court by surprise.

The judge in her case said White was “cavalier” with the rules and was not forthcoming about her intentions at the nation’s Capital. The judge added new conditions to her release, banning her from the capitol building unless she receives prior approval.

White is now scheduled to stand trial in May. Her attorney declined to comment.

According to the pictures White posted to social media last week, she traveled to D.C. with a friend who was also with her on Jan 6.

5 INVESTIGATES first highlighted White’s case last year on the first year anniversary of the attack on the nation’s Capital.

White is one of nine defendants from Minnesota facing criminal charges. Thus far, only three have pled guilty, receiving sentences ranging from probation to six months in prison.