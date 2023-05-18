Results of investigation into Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station to be announced Thursday

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as leaders of Minneapolis and Hennepin County, are expected to speak at a news conference late Thursday afternoon regarding an ongoing investigation into two Minneapolis businesses.

According to Ellison’s office, the news conference will be to announce results of a joint investigation into Winner Gas Station and Merwin Liquors.

In September of 2022, Ellison announced a launch of a civil investigation to see if the liquor store and gas station are “maintaining or permitting an unlawful presence on their properties” and to see if they are taking steps to address any unlawful behavior. In addition, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said his licensing team is making sure the city’s laws and ordinances are being properly enforced.

At that time, Minneapolis police said they had responded to nearly 3,500 calls for service at the two businesses, located off of North Lyndale Avenue between West Broadway and 21st avenues, since the beginning of 2019.

A short time later, community members voiced their concerns to city and state leaders regarding the crime happening in the area. Some citizens called for the businesses to be shut down.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Ellison warned both businesses of a possible lawsuit in October of 2022. He said his investigation determined the properties are the sites of illegal public nuisances, as well as violence and drug activity. His office added it found 14 instances of shots fired, people injured, guns found or drug activity at Merwin Liquors and 22 at Winner Gas in 2022 alone.

At that time, Ellison’s office gave both businesses notice that a complaint would be filed in 30 days if they don’t stop the unlawful activity on their property or reach an agreement with the city, county or attorney general’s office.

In addition to Ellison and Frey, other leaders who are expected to attend the event include Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander and Minneapolis City Councilor Jeremiah Ellison, whose ward includes West Broadway Avenue.

The news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. Check back for a stream of the event and for updates.

