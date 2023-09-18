Residents concerned about safety on popular stretch of Minneapolis

Another shooting in a popular stretch in Minneapolis has residents concerned about safety.

The corner of Lyndale and Franklin avenues is quiet now, but early Sunday morning was a different story.

“You want to know what we heard? Gunshots over and over and over again,” a man who was at the scene of the shooting, said.

Early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., Minneapolis Police said a man in his 30s was shot in the area, but he is expected to be okay.

Investigators said an argument likely escalated into a shooting.

Officers responded to several reports of gunfire and they believe the bullets came from two or more different weapons.

“I thought ‘Oh my God’ I’m glad I’m short and I can hit the floor faster than anybody else,” said Candy, who spends time in Uptown. “It creeps me out.”

People who walk through the area on a normal basis call the shooting alarming.

“I feel safe 50 percent of the time, but the other half of the time I don’t really know what’s happening as you get closer to Lyn-Lake,” a woman who spends time in Uptown said.

Over a week ago, a mile down the road near 29th Street West and Fremont Avenue South, bullets went flying through apartment buildings on Sept. 8.

A 22 year-old-man was shot and killed.

“Obviously there’s crime issues,” Corey Christopher, Uptown resident, said. “More police presence [could] get that cleaned up and stuff “

Christopher was on his way to check out one of at least seven new businesses that opened up this year in the area.

“It’s not what it used to be, but I think it’s bottomed out or maybe coming back a little bit,” he said.

But he said the crime won’t keep him away from the neighborhood.

“It doesn’t deter me, but I mean you’re mindful obviously,” he said. “I wouldn’t walk around here at 2 a.m. by myself.”

Minneapolis police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.