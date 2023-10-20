Reports: Congressman Dean Phillips still contemplating run for presidency

Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips is still contemplating jumping into the race for the Democratic nomination for president, according to reports from ABC affiliate in New Hampshire WMUR-TV and Politico.

New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley told WMUR that Phillips has contacted him and is considering filing for the first-in-the-nation ballot before New Hampshire’s filing deadline, which is next Friday.

Politico is also reporting tonight that plans for an event are being made where Phillips could launch a presidential campaign next Friday in Concord, New Hampshire.

Phillips told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that more updates can be expected this weekend.

Phillips has previously called for President Biden not to run for re-election, saying it’s time for a new generation to lead.

Phillips recently stepped down from a leadership post in the U.S. House of Representatives after calling for a primary challenger to President Biden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.