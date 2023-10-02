Congressman Dean Phillips to step down from leadership role in U.S. House

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips says he’s stepping down from his leadership post in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Phillips was serving as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Caucus.

In an announcement Sunday, Phillips said he will keep serving in the house and will remain a member of the Democratic caucus.

He also said he doesn’t share the views of his caucus on the 2024 election and added he felt it was appropriate to avoid “unnecessary distractions.”

Phillips has said in the past that President Biden should not run in next year’s election.

His message is that despite significant accomplishments in office since the 2020, Joe Biden is too old to run for – and finish – a second term.

Phillips said if no other prominent Democrat does emerge, he will continue to consider running himself.

Click here for related coverage on Rep. Dean Phillips.