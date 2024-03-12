Report: Vikings expected to sign Sam Darnold as team’s newest QB

The signing comes after former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins agreed to a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

It appears the Vikings could be signing a new quarterback as soon as Tuesday.

Reports say the backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Sam Darnold, will likely join the team on a one-year deal. This comes a day after Kirk Cousins decided to head to Atlanta to play with Falcons after spending six years in Minnesota. His new four-year deal there is worth $45 million per season.

According to the report, Darnold’s deal is expected to be worth up to $10 million.

Darnold was the number three overall pick in the 2018 draft and spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets. He was later traded to the Carolina Panthers before he signed with the 49ers.

While it appears he is now onto the Vikings, that doesn’t mean he’s the long-term solution. The team could still draft someone to get another quarterback.

While the team wanted to keep Cousins, they weren’t going to guarantee him $100 million like the Falcons did.

Out of the 66 games Darnold has played so far, he has started in 56.

Check back for updates.