Vikings fans bid Kirk Cousins farewell after signing with Falcons

Vikings fans have mixed feelings after hearing quarterback Kirk Cousins is headed to the Atlanta Falcons for his next contract.

“I was distraught, honestly,” Vikings fan Taylor Towle said. “He was a great quarterback.”

Some fans said it was sad to see him go, while others said it was about time for a new beginning.

“He had his run. I’m looking for someone with the raw intelligence, someone who can get it done,” Osbourne Cox, Vikings fan, said “I think it was time to move on.”



Vikings fans had no idea they saw Cousins suit up in purple and gold for the last time.

“I’ve always been a bigger defender of Kirk probably more than most people. I think he’s pretty good and one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Vikings fan Luke Okerman said.

Some fans called the announcement bittersweet.

“The record speaks for itself,” Okerman said, referring to the Vikings’ recent lack of playoff success. “… The results just don’t really seem to be there.”

As Cousins moves forward, some are looking back on his impact.

“He was really one for the people. He was always trying to help the community,” Towle said. “He was somebody that you could look up to.”

Cousins made his presence known on and off the gridiron. He launched the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation to give back.

Locally, Cousins volunteered at the Salvation Army and served up Thanksgiving meals in the Twin Cities.

He also did work with the organization People Serving People to serve those in need.

“People Serving People is incredibly grateful for Kirk and Julie Cousins and their long-time support of our organization,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “Their contributions have left a positive and lasting impact in our community and among our staff and guests. The Cousins’ commitment to preventing homelessness and our shared vision of healed families and transformed communities has made them a valued partner in this work. We wish them and their family all of the best in their future endeavors and adventures on and off of the football field!”

Cousins may be on his way to Atlanta, but one way or another, the quarterback left his mark on Minneapolis.