Rep. Tom Emmer said his Wright County home was ‘swatted’ Saturday night

Minnesota Congressman and GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer said his home was “swatted” Saturday night, although no one was at the home when law enforcement arrived.

“Swatting” is defined as a prank call involving criminal harassment by calling 911 and telling emergency services about a fake emergency that prompts a large response police response.

Rep. Emmer said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is thankful no one was injured and that he condemns the “illegal abuse of police resources.”

He also thanked the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and support.

Tonight my family and I were the target of a “swatting” incident involving a 911 prank call that wrongly diverted a police presence to my home.



Sadly, this illegal and dangerous scheme is being used nationwide to target elected officials. — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 28, 2024

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for more information and will update this story if they respond.

In December, several schools and Jewish facilities were targeted by swatting calls.

There was also another incident on Christmas that targeted a home in Wyoming, Minnesota.