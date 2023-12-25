False ‘SWATTING’ call prompts law enforcement response in Wyoming on Christmas

The Wyoming Police Department said a bogus 911 call resulted in multiple police agencies and sheriff departments responding to a home on Christmas Day.

Police say around 11:20 a.m. Monday, a Chisago County dispatcher took a call from a man claiming he was going to harm his mother before the sound of gunshots was heard on the call.

The caller then gave an address on Pioneer Road, where officers and deputies from Lakes Area, North Branch, Forest Lake, Chisago County and Washington County were sent.

Law enforcement then realized no one was in danger and no one at the home called the police.

Authorities then confirmed the initial 911 call was a SWATTING call and are working to determine if anyone can be criminally charged for the fraudulent call.