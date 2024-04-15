Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy back on the job 6 weeks after gunfire injuries

A Ramsey County deputy hit with shrapnel during a pursuit last month is back on the road but encountered an eerily similar situation his first night back.

On March 1, Ramsey County Deputy Joe Kill was in pursuit of a vehicle in St. Paul and one of two suspects inside the car leaned out the window, pointed a rifle at Kill’s squad car and fired at it.

RELATED: Ramsey County sheriff: ‘Shrapnel’ hits deputy after suspect shoots at squad during pursuit

St. Paul police investigators said several bullets hit Kill’s squad and some of the shrapnel ended up hitting the deputy in the shoulder area. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and returned to his patrol duties on April 12.

However, his shift included another vehicle pursuit where the suspects ended up crashing the car on St. Paul’s east side and ran away from the scene.

Speaking Friday night on Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s “Live on Patrol” Facebook feed, Kill said it was surreal to be back but he was happy to work again. Kill, when speaking about the March incident, said he could see one of the suspects sit up in the window area of the passenger side of the vehicle before shots rang out.

“And, then I saw the tan assault rifle come out the window and he immediately opened fire on the squad and striking the squad multiple times,” said Kill. “I just remember swerving to my left and ducking and immediately felt pain coming from my shoulder area.”

Kill said the incident was hard on his family and he also said gun violence has grown to a level he has never seen in his entire career.

“You know your family, your whole family, you know, everybody was tore up over it,” Kill said. “When I started, you know, the guns weren’t really in play until more so now. I mean we’re seeing, we’re taking a gun off the street now pretty much with any stolen car that we have.”

Kill also thanked everyone who wished him and his family well during his six-week recovery.

Two men have been charged in the March 1 shooting incident, while the two suspects involved in Friday’s chase have not yet been arrested.