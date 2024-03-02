Ramsey County sheriff: ‘Shrapnel’ hits deputy after suspect shoots at squad during pursuit

A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy is expected to be OK after a suspect shot at him during a vehicle pursuit Friday night in St. Paul, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

The sheriff shared the initial details of the encounter on his weekly livestream, “Live on Patrol.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS had a crew at the scene near the intersection of Euclid and Mendota streets.

Fletcher said at least two shots were fired during the pursuit from a suspect armed with a rifle and hanging out the passenger window. A shot hit the dash of the squad car, and shrapnel then struck the deputy in the vest.

The suspect vehicle drove away and is still at large, Fletcher said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS as we work to bring you the latest updates.