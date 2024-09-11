Ramsey County Attorney’s Office to give update on review of unreliable medical examiner

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi on Wednesday is scheduled to give an update on the review of former medical examiner Michael McGee’s work on criminal cases charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

McGee’s testimony was deemed flawed or unreliable in at least two murder cases — including one in which a man was released after spending six years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

The review of McGee began after a federal appeals court ruling that led to a death sentence being commuted for a man convicted of kidnapping and killing a North Dakota college student in 2003.

As 5 INVESTIGATES first reported last year, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office launched a review of more than 70 convictions where McGee’s testimony or expertise played a significant role, in light of the new developments about McGee.

RELATED: He was wrongly convicted of murder. Now Tom Rhodes wants ‘unreliable’ medical examiner held accountable.

Choi is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Check back for updates.