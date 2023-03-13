Prosecutors to announce new charges in Feeding Our Future fraud case

Watch the press conference live in the video box above or, if using the app, click here.

Federal officials are planning to announce charges against more people Monday in connection to the massive COVID-19-related Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says federal law enforcement officials and U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger will announce charges against 10 people at around 11 a.m.

Luger announced the first charges in the scheme against nearly four dozen people back in September. Since that time, at least three others have been charged and at least five have pleaded guilty. They face charges ranging from conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery and money laundering.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been tracking the Feeding Our Future investigation for more than a year.

Authorities say Feeding Our Future’s founder and director, Aimee Bock, oversaw the scheme and recruited people and entities to open Federal Child Nutrition Program sites across the state. Those sites then claimed to be serving meals to thousands of children per day to get funding from the program.

Altogether, the attorney’s office says Feeding Our Future opened more than 250 sites across the state and obtained $240 million in federal funding, much of which was use to buy luxury vehicles, property or travel.

