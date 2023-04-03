Power to be restored by Monday afternoon for all Xcel Energy customers

Xcel Energy says it plans to have restored power to all of its customers by Monday afternoon following the weekend storm.

At the height of the outages, as many as 280,000 customers were impacted, according to the company.

The vast majority of customers have their power back on, with the company’s outage map showing just over 700 people are still without electricity across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The heavy snow and strong winds took down trees and powerlines all over the state Friday night into Saturday morning, leading to widespread outages.

There is still an emergency shelter set up for residents in the east metro at King of Kings Chruch in Woodbury. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday for those who are still without power.

