Police investigating shooting at UMN campus that injured man

Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota campus that left a man injured.

The shooting happened near Washington Avenue SE and Walnut Avenue SE around 6:50 p.m., according to a SAFE-U alert.

At the scene, officers with the University of Minnesota police found an 18-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. He is not a part of the university community, according to law enforcement.

Officials say four suspects in their teenage years to early twenties fled the scene in a grey Dodge Charger. Police are currently looking for that vehicle and the suspects.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer on the scene near the Graduate Hotel captured images of bullet casings on the ground.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact (612) 624-COPS.