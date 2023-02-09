Body camera footage shows Minneapolis police officers rescuing couple from fire

Two officers from the Minneapolis Police Department rescued a couple from a house fire Tuesday morning on 34th Street.

Zachery Randall and Jamal Mitchell got the couple out before the home was engulfed in flames.

“Once we called out and we heard those voices, we knew we had to go in there,” Mitchell said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Joe Mazan obtained body camera footage of the rescue and spoke with the officers involved, which can be viewed in the video player above.