3 found dead at Breezy Point resort

Police are investigating after they say three men were found dead inside a building in Breezy Point.

According to Breezy Point police, officers were called to the Whitebirch Resort shortly after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found three men dead inside of a building. Police haven’t specified as to what kind of building they were found inside of.

Currently, police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. They haven’t said what led up to, or caused, their deaths.

The men’s names haven’t been released at this time.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, are helping with the investigation.