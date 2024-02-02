Police look for possible witness after man attacked in Woodbury

A day after a man was attacked with a knife in Woodbury, police are searching for possible witnesses and asking the public to remain vigilant.

The attack happened at around 3:30 p.m. on the south side of Markgrafs Lake. Woodbury police say a man in his 70s is still hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say they’ve checked for any evidence and surveillance cameras in the area but are also looking to talk to anyone who was around the lake between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“It’s still, like, unbelievable,” said Colleen, who vividly recalls seeing the injured man. She added that the neighbors rallied around him until medics arrived.

The walking trail around the lake is a popular place for many people, she said, noting that she and others are now uneasy after the attack.

“It would be scary to wonder who else is out there, why hasn’t he been apprehended? There’s a lot of questions,” she said.

Police were back out in the area on Friday to search for clues. So far, the victim hasn’t been able to provide any details about his attacker.

“We’re asking people to be vigilant when walking, keep your devices at bay, be aware of their surroundings,” Woodbury Police Commander Tom Ehrenberg said.

Again, anyone who was in the area around the time of the attack or has information that could help investigators is asked to call police at 651-439-9381.