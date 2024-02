A man in his 70s was brought to the hospital in serious condition after being attacked with a knife Thursday afternoon, Woodbury Police Department said.

Officers responded to the attack around 3:30 p.m. on the south side of Markgrafs Lake.

The man was not able to give any details on his assailant, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Woodbury police at 651-439-9381.