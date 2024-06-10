Police find body of missing 4-year-old in Hopkins

Hopkins police say they’ve found the body of a 4-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday.

Hopkins Police Captain Craig Kreiling announced Monday afternoon that crews recovered the body of Waeys Ali Mohamed.

Earlier in the day, crews had blocked off a portion of Minnehaha Creek near Chorus Apartments in the area of Blake Road North and Second Street Northeast.

While an investigation is still underway, Kreiling noted that Mohamed is believed to have left on his own accord and died from an apparent drowning.

He added that there isn’t anything currently suspicious with the boy’s death and it appears to be “a horrible, tragic accident.”

UPDATE: Police have blocked off a section of Minnehaha Creek several blocks from the apartment. A press conference is happening sometime this afternoon @KSTP pic.twitter.com/6Ty3RQQ4pU — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) June 10, 2024

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Mohamed was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near Chorus Apartments.

Police said the current in Minnehaha Creek has been moving swiftly, which was a concern. Crews searched the creek several times but didn’t find the boy until Monday.

Police have also said that children with autism are drawn to water and like to hunker down and hide.

Several police and fire departments in the area helped with the search, as did many volunteers. Crews are also using K-9, rescue units and a drone.

More updates are expected at a later time.

