Police: Cousins’ deaths in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood believed to be murder-suicide

St. Paul police say the deaths of two people at an apartment complex this week are now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police were called to Minnehaha Apartments at 5:43 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting, police said. There, officers found an injured woman inside an apartment and a man outside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday, police identified them as 27-year-old Tracey Loving and 18-year-old Jonathan Evans, saying they’re cousins.

Additionally, the department says evidence suggests that Evans shot Loving, then took his own life.

However, the investigation remains active.