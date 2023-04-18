2 dead, homicide investigation underway in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood

Multiple police vehicles could be seen outside the Minnehaha Apartments in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood on Tuesday morning as officers investigate what they say is a homicide.

The apartment complex is across the street from the Twin Cities Academy on Minnehaha Avenue.

According to police, two people have died. Officers have not said if both deaths were due to homicide, or if it was a homicide and a suicide.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:



Homicide investigators are on scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East. Two people have died.



Watch here for updates and media availability. pic.twitter.com/uHgvi42mud — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) April 18, 2023

