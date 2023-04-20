Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting outside St. Paul Target

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month outside a Target store in St. Paul.

St. Paul Police say 25-year-old Thomas Derek Coleman was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

RELATED: Man shot, killed outside Target in St. Paul’s Battle Creek neighborhood

Coleman was arrested in connection to the killing of 23-year-old Jadonn Taylor on April 6.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the parking lot of the Target located on Suburban Avenue in the Battle Creek neighborhood at around 9:50 a.m. While en route, they learned that Taylor had been dropped off at the nearby fire station, where firefighters and paramedics provided aid. However, Taylor died at the scene.

As of Thursday morning, Coleman hadn’t been formally charged but he was scheduled to have a court appearance at 9 a.m.