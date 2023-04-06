St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting in city’s Battle Creek neighborhood

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Thursday morning in St. Paul’s Battle Creek neighborhood.

According to St. Paul police, one person died on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene said police were blocking off the parking lot of the Target store located in the area.

Multiple police squads, as well as at least one ambulance, were at the scene.

KSTP-TV has reached out to St. Paul police for additional details and will update this article as more information becomes available.

St. Paul police in the parking lot of the Target store located on White Bear Avenue on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Credit: Joel Doering/KSTP-TV)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.