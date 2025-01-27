Playing hockey ‘the way nature intended’: U.S. Pond Hockey Championships wrap up

Action on the ice wrapped up in Minneapolis on Sunday for the final day of the 20th-annual U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

Teams of all ages started gathering on Lake Nokomis Wednesday — some even coming from as far as Great Britain and Canada.

“It’s definitely an event people circle on their calendars and make their way here from wherever they’re at to meet up with their friends and play hockey the way nature intended,” said Commissioner Jim Dahline.

It was a different sight from last year when the event was canceled due to unseasonal warmth. This year, organizers say the ice was as deep as 20 inches in some spots.