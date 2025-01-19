‘People’s March’ calls for action include state-level immigration protection

An annual tradition sounded off on Saturday as hundreds marched to the Minnesota Capitol, calling attention to political policies that particularly affect women and the LGBTQIA community.

A few marchers, like Linda, have joined in since the early 1970s.

She said “hope” has brought her back year after year over various issues, beginning with a Vietnam War protest in 1972.

“…mostly that it will change things,” Linda continued.

It was called the “People’s March” this year, and the calls for action included several issues participants and spokespersons said they expect to be jeopardized with the Monday inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“I’m speaking on behalf of the immigrant community,” began speaker Sarah Silva.

“I’m so, so proud of the journey that I have taken to be here,” she continued to cheers.

Silva pleaded for state-level action like last year’s failed North Star Act, which would’ve prohibited state and local government from collaborating with federal immigration enforcement.

“We tried to be really proactive about everything that is happening today, right now, and it’s really unfortunate that a lot of our legislators did not stand up for us,” she said.

The statement was directed at President-elect Trump’s pledge for swift, mass deportations, with initial enforcement expected against recent undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, or otherwise deemed ineligible by the courts to stay in the U.S.

Trump’s nominee for DHS Secretary, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, has promised to make good on those plans.

“If confirmed as secretary, I’ll ensure that our exceptional, extraordinary border patrol agents have all the tools and resources and support that they need to carry out their mission,” she said during a Senate confirmation hearing.

“It’s a bad thing,” Linda said, after first saying she’s not personally impacted by the proposed immigration policy.

“Immigrants built this country, and we still need immigrants, we still need workers, and there’s human rights issues that I care about.”

Trump has not confirmed when the proposed deportations will begin but vowed to ABC News that the raids “will happen,” calling them “a priority” and “one of the reasons I won the election by such a big margin…”

“I’m really excited to give him hell because enough is enough,” Silva said, concluding her remarks.