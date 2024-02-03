Pedestrian fatally hit by Metro Transit bus identified as 11-year-old

The juvenile pedestrian who was fatally hit by a Metro Transit bus Wednesday morning has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 11-year-old Mahad Ahmed Osman.

Brooklyn Park police said the boy was standing in the northbound lane of County Road 81 just south of 71st Avenue and was hit by the bus just before 6 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at 6:13 a.m.

A law enforcement source told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday that police had received a report of a missing child in the area, and the two incidents are believed to be connected.

The bus driver is on standard administrative leave during the investigation. Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.