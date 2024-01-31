Boy fatally hit by Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park Wednesday morning

A boy is dead after being struck by a Metro Transit bus Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Brooklyn Park police.

Brooklyn Park police responded at 5:52 a.m. and said their initial investigation shows the boy was “standing in the highway” and was struck by the bus.

Metro Transit said the driver reported striking the boy in the northbound lane of County Road 81 just south of 71st Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

The boy was reportedly pronounced dead at 6:13 a.m.

More information on the deceased boy will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Metro Transit said no passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Officials say the driver will undergo drug and alcohol testing and will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The Metro Transit Police Department crash reconstruction team is leading the investigation with help from the Minnesota State Patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.