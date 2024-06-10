Parents petition for playground improvements at Bryn Mawr Elementary School in Minneapolis

Some Minneapolis Public Schools parents say the playground at Bryn Mawr Elementary School is long overdue for repairs and upgrades, and they’re hoping the school board will act soon.

The parents shared a number of photos that show rusting, peeling equipment and parts that are boarded up with plywood. They have started a petition that’s been signed by more than 158 people asking for action right away. Ideally, they’d like a new playground structure, but at the very least they want repairs as soon as possible.

“They’ve been telling us for a really long time that ‘Next year, you’ll get your playground,'” said Bryn Mawr parent Maggie Koerth.

“Kids are getting splinters from the plywood because it’s been up so long. It’s just not safe for the kids right now,” said Bryn Mawr parent Aza Abe.

According to a statement from Minneapolis Public Schools: “The Bryn Mawr playground has two structures that need to be repaired. We have reached out to vendors for quotes for replacement parts. Playground repairs would be conducted over the summer if the parts are readily available. We are also obtaining quotes to replace the hanging walkway and the slide. All other items in the inspection report are being repaired by MPS crews.”

A contract for a new playground for Bryn Mawr was recommended at an April 23 school board meeting. To further review playground accessibility standards, the school board did not approve that contract along with new playgrounds at two other MPS schools.

Parents we spoke with say they support making playgrounds accessible, but something drastic needs to be done in the meantime.

“There are a few areas that are unsafe, that are outdated,” said Abe.