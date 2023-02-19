Oxford Community Center re-opens month after employee shot teen

Oxford Community Center, also known as Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, re-opened Saturday, exactly one month after an employee shot a teenage boy.

St. Paul’s Parks and Recreation Department said the decision to close the center was both difficult and unprecedented, but necessary to focus on healing after the shooting.

Parks officials said a new access control system, security camera upgrades and improved common areas will be installed at the community center for additional security. Staff members will also receive additional training and onsite support.

“It’s going to take time for our employees to get reacclimated to the space, it’s going to take time for some of our community to get some comfort around this space and we recognize that. Our plans are focused in phases, first through the end of the school year or the summer, and we’ll continue to evaluate as we go,” said Parks director Andy Rodriguez.

St. Paul’s mayor Melvin Carter attended the re-opening as well, and said he is still pushing for state legislation that would allow cities to ban guns at their recreation centers.

“We are working closely with our police department, St. Paul Public Schools, violence prevention groups, and other community stakeholders as we continue to improve the Oxford Community Center experience for all, the city’s Parks and Recreation department said. “We will provide updates on these changes on the facility website and welcome and encourage feedback and dialogue from neighbors and users of the facility.”