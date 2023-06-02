Owatonna police identify suspect in Tuesday’s homicide, ask public’s help in locating him

Owatonna Police Department has identified a suspect in Tuesday’s homicide.

The body of Sabrina Lee Schnoor, 25, of Elysian, was found under an Interstate 35 bridge overpass on Tuesday. Police say she died of a single gunshot wound in a “targeted attack.”

Now officers are requesting the public’s help in finding Jason Lee Horner, 38.

Horner is 6 feet, 3 inches and weighs 215 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his arms, hands and legs.

Police warned anyone who sees Horner not to approach him.

Call 911 or Owatonna Police Department at (507) 444-3800 if you have information on his whereabouts, last location, vehicle description or any other information related to the case.